Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.70% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGRO stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.