Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $304,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60.

On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 133.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6,764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 62,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

