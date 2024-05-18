Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $304,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39.
- On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
HOOD stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 133.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6,764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 62,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
