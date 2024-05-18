PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 20,434 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,855,667 shares in the company, valued at $35,944,269.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 42.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 27.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

