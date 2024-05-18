Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Christopher Scott Mason Sells 20,000 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Scott Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00.

Sonos Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $16.99 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 16.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 13.3% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

