Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.18. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,804 shares of company stock valued at $18,832,532. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

