Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,664 shares of company stock worth $26,877,417. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $142.29 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

