Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $213.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.17 and a 200 day moving average of $181.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

