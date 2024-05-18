Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.31.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

