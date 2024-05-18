Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,106,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
PLTR stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 181.31, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,457,938 shares of company stock worth $415,665,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
