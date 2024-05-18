Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,106,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

PLTR stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 181.31, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,457,938 shares of company stock worth $415,665,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.