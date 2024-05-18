Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 12,372 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Avnet by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Avnet by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avnet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $53.81.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

