Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 8,124 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 570.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING opened at $17.99 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

About ING Groep

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 61.06%.

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.