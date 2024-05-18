Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,113 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $418.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day moving average of $336.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $207.91 and a 52 week high of $426.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.