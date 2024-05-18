Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,626 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 73.4% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $199.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.29.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

