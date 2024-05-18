Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

SHG stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

