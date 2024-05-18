Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 9,126 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of X stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on X

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.