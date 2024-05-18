Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,751,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 89.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $887.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $916.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.11. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.45 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

