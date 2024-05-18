Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Entergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 464.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $113.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.