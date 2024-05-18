Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 671 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

