Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE URI opened at $685.79 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.30 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $684.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on URI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.