Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.11 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,770 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Coty worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Coty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Coty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Coty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

