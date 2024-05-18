Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

