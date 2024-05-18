Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

