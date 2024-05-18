Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,072 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 730,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $43.94 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Get Our Latest Report on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.