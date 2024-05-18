MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.82. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBC. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 70.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

