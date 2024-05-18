MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
MasterBrand Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.82. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand
MasterBrand Company Profile
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MasterBrand
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.