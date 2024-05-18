JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 2.32. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,381,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,024,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 76,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JELD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.