Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 42,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter worth $39,013,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592,121 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 3,342,434 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 2,053,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of DNN opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.