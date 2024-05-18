CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Posts Earnings Results

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

CFN Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNFN opened at $0.84 on Friday. CFN Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

