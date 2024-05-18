CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Posts Earnings Results

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.
CFN Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CNFN opened at $0.84 on Friday. CFN Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
