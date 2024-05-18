Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $655.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Netflix stock opened at $621.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $604.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

