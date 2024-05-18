Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKNO

Alpha Teknova Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha Teknova has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 169.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 525,351 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.