Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

PXLW opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

