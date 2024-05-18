AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 249,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth $3,874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

