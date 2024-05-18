PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

PACS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE PACS opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. PACS Group has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

In other PACS Group news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

