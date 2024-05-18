HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $6,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $15,495,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

