Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.