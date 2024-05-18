Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 858,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cohu were worth $30,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,438,000 after buying an additional 60,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 22.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,565,000 after buying an additional 181,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COHU opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.99.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,162 shares in the company, valued at $999,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,091 shares of company stock valued at $238,755. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COHU

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.