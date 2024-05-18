Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 102.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

