Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Herc has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Herc to earn $16.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $155.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Herc has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

