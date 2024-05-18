Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 82.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $169.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.47. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $170.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $131,357.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock worth $2,013,111. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

