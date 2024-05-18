Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

