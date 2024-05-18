Exchange Income Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Exchange Income Price Performance
EIF opened at C$48.41 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. The company had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.2174488 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exchange Income
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.