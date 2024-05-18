Exchange Income Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

EIF opened at C$48.41 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. The company had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.2174488 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

