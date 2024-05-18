Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $1,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ACEL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.05.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
