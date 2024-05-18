Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $1,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 883,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.