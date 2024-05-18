Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Chairman Sells $407,006.64 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FOX Stock Up 0.9 %

FOX opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,598,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in FOX by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in FOX by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,366,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

