Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Major Shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc Sells 77,000 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $566,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,201,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 17th, Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $686,370.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.79. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

