CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 17,668 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56.

On Monday, March 18th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $398,590.08.

On Thursday, February 29th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,825,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,499,000 after buying an additional 182,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

