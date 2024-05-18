Octavio Espinoza Sells 5,873 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $505,136.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Octavio Espinoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Octavio Espinoza sold 140 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $12,384.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

LGND stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

