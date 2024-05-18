Octavio Espinoza Sells 5,873 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $505,136.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Octavio Espinoza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Octavio Espinoza sold 140 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $12,384.40.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
LGND stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $94.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
