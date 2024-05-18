SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director John H. Wright Sells 50,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director John H. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$621,000.00.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.36.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

