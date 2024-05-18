Paul Alderman Linton Sells 3,127 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,127 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $696,507.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Alderman Linton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

On Tuesday, April 30th, Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56.

On Thursday, March 7th, Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $223.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.08. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after buying an additional 149,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,501,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.