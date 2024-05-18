Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Craig A. Jacobson Sells 6,722 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank boosted its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.