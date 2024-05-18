Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 120.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Magnite by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

