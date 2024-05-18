OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at OneMain

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after buying an additional 151,226 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Up 0.2 %

OneMain stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

